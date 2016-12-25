Overnight blaze engulfs Perham tire store

After reviewing video surveillance from the burned out OK Tire building, investigators concluded that the fire started close to a waste oil burner which was used to heat the building. The video evidence appears to support initial reports that the fire started on the north end of the building, according to Luke Wothe, a detective with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office.

"It appears that a malfunction of the waste oil burner was likely what caused the fire," he said in a press release on Friday

The investigation conducted by Wothe and the state fire marshall, also indicated no foul play in the fire reported about 10 p.m. last Tuesday night.

George Fresonke purchased the tire business in 1996. Two years later, his brother, Brian, joined the business as a partner, George said.

An insurance adjuster will do an appraisal, George said, based on the value of the property and inventory destroyed in the fire.

"A lot of things are up in the air right now," he said, but he hopes to "reopen fairly shortly."

The Perham Fire Department worked alongside crews from Ottertail, Henning, Battle Lake, Vining, Dent, New York Mills, Vergas, Bluffton, Wadena, Pelican Rapids, Fergus Falls, Wolf Lake and Detroit Lakes. The Minnesota State Patrol, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department and Perham EMS were also on the scene.

The tire store is next to Lakes Area Coop's Perham Oasis Gas Station and Lakes Area Co-op Budget Host near the Minnesota Highway 78 and U.S. Highway 10 intersection.

Onlookers at the scene observed as crews worked to slow down the blaze. Fire crews worked in shifts getting water from hydrants across the highway by Dean's Marketplace Foods, the Nest and Landmark Liquors.