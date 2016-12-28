The personal injury accident was reported to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office at 2:37 p.m. Dec. 12 one mile north of the Bell Hill Recovery Center on County Road 127. Theodore Larson, 81, Wadena, driving a 1984 Ford car was southbound. His vehicle collided with a 1989 Chevrolet truck driven by Robert Stuckmayer of Pierz, which was eastbound on the township road.

Larson was transported to Tri County Hospital where he was placed in the intensive care unit. He died Dec. 14 of injuries suffered in the accident.

Stuckmayer was uninjured.

The sheriff's office indicated there was extensive damage to the front end of the Larson car and a rear axle damaged on the Stuckmayer truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the county ambulance service assisted at the accident scene.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 22, 1966 Pioneer Journal

• Cheese shortages create stiff competition for milk

This year in Todd County dairy has been a great deal different than any other year of operation for the cooperative. Many changes had to be made to keep pace with the shrinkage of milk supply in the area of operation. There has been a national decrease in milk supply, however, in this area there has been a greater decrease. This was brought about by three major factors. Many dairy farmers had auctions and sold out, many dairy cows were also sold and the largest change came about in the transfer of bulk milk from the farms to a cheese outlet away from the cooperative movement in this area.

The spread between cheese milk and powder and butter for a period of years was minor. One year it might be in favor of powder and butter and another it might be slightly in favor of cheese. However, this past year because of the shrinkage of cheese inventories and increase in consumption, the spread became very alarming. This brought about a drive for milk to go into cheese in this area by independents. Already there are signs of the cheese market softening and it appears that the spread will be much narrower than it was in 1966.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 25, 1941 Pioneer Journal

• Friday last day to get muskrat tags

Game Warden Harry Ames has broadcast a warning to all trappers that Friday is the last day in which to get retaining tags for muskrats. The tags must be obtained from one of the state game wardens.

• 38 lb. turkey sold to Sauk Centre firm

A 38 lb. turkey - that would cause any table to groan - was marketed here last week. The bird was reported at dressed weight. The bird is one of six that weighed a total of 190 lbs., sold by T. Trutna of West Union.