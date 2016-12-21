Some of the area's tax dollars have come home to Wadena in the form of a job-training grant. A partner of Homecrest Industries, Teamworks, Inc. provides trained employees for the outdoor furniture company based in Wadena.

The grant is only the second of its kind and comes from Minnesota Job Skills Partnership, a segment of the Minnesota Department of Trade and Economic Development's Workforce Development Division.

The grant signed Tuesday will benefit more than 400 employees at Homecrest Industries.

Homecrest makes outdoor furniture, which is sold throughout the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries.

"We have to be able to give people who move out here jobs that pay well," said Rep. Roxanne Daggett, R-Frazee.

The goals of the grant are to diagnose human issues, establish suitable goals and meet company goals for return on investment. In order to accomplish these goals, Teamworks, Inc. and Homecrest Industries will be providing more training for current employees and improved training for new employees by developing a training center for on-site training. Employees will be able to enhance their current skills and take advantage of electronic job aids.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 16, 1971 Pioneer Journal

• New drivers license renewal includes higher fee, vision check

New driver's license renewal procedures effective Dec. 27 will include a photograph license, increased fees and a vision check.

Because of legislative action this year, drivers renewing their license must have a color photo of themselves on the license card according to Florence Claydon, Wadena County clerk of court.

Cost of a driver's license is expected to be $6.50 for four years, up from the $3.50 now charged. However, people whose licenses expire in 1972 may renew now but in this case will lose a year on the expiration date. The license expires four years from the year of issue.

Each applicant will also be required to take a vision screening test. It is emphasized that only a vision screening test is given. If the applicant doesn't agree with the vision findings in the clerk's office, he may then go to his eye doctor. Vision screening results at the clerk's office may be superseded by the driver's eye doctor.

The State of Minnesota will furnish camera equipment and a telebinocular vision checking unit to each county.

• Pick-up plunges through Walker Lake ice

It was reported that a pick-up owned by Wilbur Wegscheid of Wadena broke through the ie on Walker lake near Ottertail Lake Saturday.

No one was drowned when the vehicle broke through.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 18, 1941 Pioneer Journal

• Wadena youth escape injuries

Wadena youth serving in the army, navy and marines got their initial baptism of fire during Japanese raids on Hawaii and the Philippines but apparently all escaped without injury.

Dr. and Mrs. L.A. Pierson received word Wednesday from their son Jack that he "is getting along fine." The letter, sent by airmail, was written after the Japanese raids.

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Tigges with two sons in the navy at Pearl Harbor said they had received no word but continued to feel that no news was good news.

State Representative and Mrs. Joe Lorentz are still awaiting word from their son Michael on a destroyer at Honolulu but now feel he is safe.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Zuehlke, whose son is on the West Virginia now, are confidant that he was not injured although they had no word from him yet.

Mr. and Mrs. Neal Colman, residents of Honolulu and known here, cabled Miss Christine Randall, sister of Mrs. Colman, that they are safe.

Mrs. Jim Kindred whose son Robert is in an army unit near Manila has had no word from him but she believes he escaped injury in the Japanese surprise raids.

Mr. and Mrs. John Nisbet of Wadena, whose grandson Duane Bonham is at Honolulu, have had no word from him.

Mrs. Edward Blomendahl, daughter of William Wirtzfeld of Wadena, lives in Honolulu at Schofield barracks. No word has been heard from her since the islands were invaded by the Japanese.