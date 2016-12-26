Weekly crime report - Dec. 15 edition
Dec. 5
• Amber Lee Nelson, 35, of Trapper Creek, Alaska was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Nelson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Anastacia Marie Viloria, 18, of Park Rapids, was issued a citation for unlawful parking.
Dec. 8
• Stephanie Lynn Koljonen, 27, of Wadena was issued a citation for violating city code, allowing more than three dogs in a residence.
Dec. 10
• Leann Marie Dehn, 31, of Eagle Bend was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
The Wadena Police Department answered 98 calls for this past week.