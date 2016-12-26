Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weekly crime report - Dec. 15 edition

    By none Today at 8:15 a.m.

    Dec. 5

    • Amber Lee Nelson, 35, of Trapper Creek, Alaska was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Nelson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Anastacia Marie Viloria, 18, of Park Rapids, was issued a citation for unlawful parking.

    Dec. 8

    • Stephanie Lynn Koljonen, 27, of Wadena was issued a citation for violating city code, allowing more than three dogs in a residence.

    Dec. 10

    • Leann Marie Dehn, 31, of Eagle Bend was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 98 calls for this past week.

    Explore related topics:Newslocalcrime report
    Advertisement
    randomness