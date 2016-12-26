Weekly crime report - Dec. 15 edition

• Anastacia Marie Viloria, 18, of Park Rapids, was issued a citation for unlawful parking.

Dec. 8

• Stephanie Lynn Koljonen, 27, of Wadena was issued a citation for violating city code, allowing more than three dogs in a residence.

Dec. 10

• Leann Marie Dehn, 31, of Eagle Bend was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 98 calls for this past week.