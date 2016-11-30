Wadena Nativity lighting ceremony is Thursday

The Wadena Ministerial Association decided to place the Nativity on the Wesley lawn after purchasing it from the city of Wadena in 2015.

"We're encouraging others in Wadena to display Nativities on their lawns as well," said Immanuel Lutheran Church Pastor Nate Loer, a member of the ministerial association. He added there has been some discussion of creating a map of Nativities on display in the city and having a driving tour but nothing has been decided.

All are welcome to the service at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 on the Wesley lawn.

Last year, the community rallied together and many Wadena residents decided to proclaim the reason for the season by displaying Nativity scenes after a Wadena City Council decision a year ago removed a display from a city park under pressure from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The council sold the Nativity to the Wadena Ministerial Association and that group chose to display it across from Tri-County Health Care on HIghway 71.

Dani Sworski, of Wadena, then created a Facebook event called "Wadena Nativity Display" asking people to join her in being positive. The message was received and the town received an outpouring of support locally and across the country.

Residents and businesses alike displayed Nativities throughout town. The community is encouraged to display Nativities again this year.