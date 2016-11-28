Weekly crime report - Nov. 24 edition

Recommended for you

• Jeffrey Brent Dailey, 31, of Wadena, was arrested on multiple Wadena County warrants. Dailey was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Nichole Loraine Shoultz, 31, of Wadena, was arrested on multiple Wadena County warrants. Shoultz was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Nov. 15

• Delmar Allan Hawkins, 29, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Hawkins was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Nov. 16

• Stephanie Monique Evans, 49, of Wadena, was issued a citation for shoplifting.

Nov. 18

• Leonard James Mousseau, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for shoplifting. Mousseau was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Joshua Ryan Stevens, 24, of Deer Creek, was stopped and issued a citation for exhibition driving.

The Wadena Police Department answered 108 calls for this past week.