"In the future this will be a place people can reach out to for more than just numbers to receive help," the group stated. "This ... is how you change the world one little act of love at a time. Let us fuel our mission with love and spread it worldwide."

Wadena police reported Maggie St. Marie was found dead in her apartment and say her husband Antonio St. Marie shot Maggie Monday afternoon, Nov. 7 after being bailed out of jail hours earlier. He had been charged with felony domestic assault the week before.

Friends of the victim are organizing a chili/hot dog benefit for the St. Marie children from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Wadena Elks Lodge. Donations can also be made to the "Maggie's Voice" account at Central Minnesota Credit Union.

For those who want to help out but have limited resources, a group is meeting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in New York Mills to discuss the benefit at the Elks and organize volunteers to help bus tables, take out garbage and make sure food is stocked. The church is located at 11 E Gilman St., New York Mills.

T-shirts are being made in Maggie's honor as well.

The shirts say "I'm Taking A Stand Against Domestic Violence - Maggie's Voice" on the front and "In Loving Memory of Maggie" on the sleeve.

Contact Natasha Lehmann through the Maggie's Voice Facebook page for information about the t-shirts and where to send payments.

Donations and t-shirt payments can be sent to: Maggie's Voice c/o Natasha Lehmann, 47287 County Highway 146, Perham, MN 56573.

In addition to the local Maggie's Voice campaign, the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women spearheaded an awareness campaign across the state for organizations, businesses and individuals to display a blue flag with the words "Live Free Without Violence." The awareness campaign honored Maggie St. Marie last week as the 15th victim of domestic violence homicide in 2016 in the state of Minnesota, the coalition reported.

Antonio St. Marie remains in custody after he was seriously injured in a car chase through Wadena and Otter Tail Counties after leaving Maggie St. Marie's apartment.

"When innocent bystanders are injured in car accidents as aggressors flee the scene of a homicide, it is not a private event," said Liz Richards, executive director of the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women. "This violence spread into the community. Domestic violence is a concern of public safety."

For more information about the Live Free Without Violence campaign and domestic violence, go to Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women's website at www.mcbw.org

Someplace Safe in Wadena is a place to go for anyone in need of assistance. It is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate violence in West Central Minnesota and beyond.

The agency's mission is to create a safer world for everyone by working to eliminate violence and oppression through advocacy, education and services. Tanja Richter is the Crime Victim Advocate for the Wadena office.

Someplace Safe provides emergency services and support for victims of violence and their families. Advocates collaborate with systems professionals to create safe, healthy communities. Richter can help provide information and resources to individuals such as filing Orders for Protection and helping someone through the criminal process.

An empowerment group meets regularly. Also, Someplace Safe offers parenting time centers as a safe, neutral location for child exchanges and supervised parenting time.

A 24-hour crisis line is available at (800) 974-3359. For more information about Someplace Safe in Wadena call (218) 631-3311 or tanja.r@someplacesafe.info.