Police Scanner - Nov. 24
Nov. 11
• A woman reported an older man with a bike had been sitting on her porch for more than one hour. An officer spoke with the man and found he was waiting for the building landlord because he wished to rent an apartment.
• A woman with a form to fill out told the Wadena Sheriff's office she was very uncomfortable. She was given advice on her husband's permit to carry a weapon.
• A complainant reported a suspicious vehicle parked had been parked down the road for 30 minutes with its light on. The vehicle was later located on 150th Street and stopped for traveling 93 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.
Nov. 12
• A man reported his vehicle had been broken into while hunting in Wadena County. He was given a ride to his home in Park Rapids.
• A caller reported his son packed all of his belongings and left. Duluth was a possible destination.
Nov. 13
• Police received a call from a woman who had a friend in Verndale sending her messages asking for help. Her friend's boyfriend allegedly kept taking her phone away.
• A vehicle was reported to be in the ditch along County Road 13. A man was walking away from the vehicle. A second caller reported that he tried to pick up the man but was being pelted by rocks.
• A caller said her sister came at her with a knife and ended up cutting her own wrists. She added that her sister was outside on a horse.
Nov. 14
• A complainant alleged her brother was behaving oddly and believed he needed help. A deputy met with the pair. The complainant said she did not feel threatened but would call if anything changed.
• A man reported receiving threats from a person in New Jersey on Facebook directed against his family and himself.
Nov. 15
• A pit bull-type dog allegedly crossed a Wadena street and chased a woman and her dog. Officers checked the area but could not locate any dogs.
These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's call logs.