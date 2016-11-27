Police Scanner - Nov. 24

• A woman with a form to fill out told the Wadena Sheriff's office she was very uncomfortable. She was given advice on her husband's permit to carry a weapon.

• A complainant reported a suspicious vehicle parked had been parked down the road for 30 minutes with its light on. The vehicle was later located on 150th Street and stopped for traveling 93 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.

Nov. 12

• A man reported his vehicle had been broken into while hunting in Wadena County. He was given a ride to his home in Park Rapids.

• A caller reported his son packed all of his belongings and left. Duluth was a possible destination.

Nov. 13

• Police received a call from a woman who had a friend in Verndale sending her messages asking for help. Her friend's boyfriend allegedly kept taking her phone away.

• A vehicle was reported to be in the ditch along County Road 13. A man was walking away from the vehicle. A second caller reported that he tried to pick up the man but was being pelted by rocks.

• A caller said her sister came at her with a knife and ended up cutting her own wrists. She added that her sister was outside on a horse.

Nov. 14

• A complainant alleged her brother was behaving oddly and believed he needed help. A deputy met with the pair. The complainant said she did not feel threatened but would call if anything changed.

• A man reported receiving threats from a person in New Jersey on Facebook directed against his family and himself.

Nov. 15

• A pit bull-type dog allegedly crossed a Wadena street and chased a woman and her dog. Officers checked the area but could not locate any dogs.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's call logs.