Shop local and participate in Small Business Saturday

The Wadena Chamber of Commerce is part of the promotion.

"Shop local, shop small," urges Chamber director Shirley Uselman.

Small Business Saturday, held this year on Nov. 26, is celebrated on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and aims to support the small businesses that help create jobs and boost the economy in communities across the nation. Created by American Express in 2010, the day has since become part of the traditional kickoff to the busy holiday shopping season.

The 41st annual Wadena Christmas Festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School.

Sponsored by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce, the annual festival includes free horse-drawn carriage rides, arts and crafts, music, food and performing artists.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with candy bags for kids.

Friendly Rider will offer free rides between the school and downtown during the day so people can shop and dine downtown while taking in the festival.

The Christmas in Wadena light show at 414 W. Third Street in Wadena will run from Nov. 25 until Jan. 1. The light show is displayed from 5:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 5:30 to 10 p.m. weekends.

In 2014, consumers who were aware of Small Business Saturday reported spending $14.3 billion with small businesses on the day, an increase of 2.1 percent from 2013, according to the 2014 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey.

The Neighborhood Champion program was created to inspire community participation in Small Business Saturday and to support local events and promotions held on the day.

Nov. 26 marks the sixth annual Small Business Saturday.