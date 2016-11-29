All the Voldemorts in the world couldn't stop eight-year-old Brendan Lauer from opening night of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Dressed in his Harry Potter glasses, cloak and hat, Lauer was ready - two and one-half hours before the movie began Friday evening at The Cozy Theatre in Wadena. He, his mother, Kathy Lauer, and their friend Marilyn Barry drove from Perham to make sure they didn't miss out on tickets to see the movie. While the show didn't start until 6:30, the Lauers and Barry were lined up at 4 p.m.

The three - all with Harry Potter's trademark lightning scar painted on their cheeks - sat at a portable table playing Harry Potter Uno, a card game.

Lauer is a big fan of Potter, a good wizard in training. He owns more Potter memorabilia including a bank, broom and all four books, which he read in a month's time.

By 5 p.m. the line behind them was growing rapidly.

Next in line were Beth Weinzierl and friends Erin Yelle and Mary Pate, all 12.

Moviegoers nationwide filled theatres for the much-anticipated release of the film version of the characters made famous in J.K. Rowling's bestselling Harry Potter books. The story centers on Harry, a young wizard-in-training.

Dave Quincer, owner of The Cozy Theatre, isn't exactly sure how many came to see the movie, but the theatre ranged from about 70 percent to 80 percent full at showings this weekend.

He expects even more during the holiday weekend, a traditionally good time for movie attendance.

In all, about 3,600 theatres are showing about 8,200 copies nationwide, Quincer said. The movie is expected to break all-time attendance records. It will show at The Cozy through Dec. 13.

For those who haven't seen it yet, Quincer says fans of the books won't be disappointed. The movie is true to the original story with very little left out of the two and one-half-hour film.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Nov. 24, 1976 Pioneer Journal

• Biederman denied variance on Crow Wing river

Richard Biederman was denied a variance from the county adjustments board Thursday night to build a home 110 feet from the Crow Wing river.

The county zoning ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from the river's normal high water mark.

Biederman - who was not at the meeting - was granted a conditional use permit by the planning commission, which met later, to locate his home in an A-2 mixed agriculture and forestry district in Huntersville township.

The board decided not to grant the variance because, although it may have given Biederman an extra acre of tillable land, there was no hardship involved. Board members said granting the variance would have an adverse affect on the neighborhood, would be precedent setting and would not be in keeping with the river protection plan.

Frances Kennelly appeared in opposition to the variance and a letter opposing it was received from Edric and Elsie Clarke.

A conditional use permit was granted by the planning commission to Allen J. Anderson to locate a mobile home in Aldrich township. A temporary mobile home permit was granted to Bruce Steinkopf for one year because his conditional use application was not properly publicized.

To clear up difficulty in dealing with yard requirements for accessory buildings, Zoning Administrator greg Kempf was directed to prepare an amendment to the zoning ordinance.