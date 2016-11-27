Undem encourages women to live BIG

Rebecca Undem was the keynote speaker Sunday afternoon.

Undem was a born and raised North Dakota farm girl, but returning to her small town to live was never her plan. When her family needed help with a new business, she and her husband abandoned their steady, secure jobs and the hustle, convenience and civilization of a big city and moved back home.

She now helps people find the magic in the mundane by embracing both the quaintness and the quirks of living and working in rural America. Undem calls herself a groove finder because she knows firsthand that finding a groove is not a one-time event.

Living BIG is her motto.

B stands for "Be Bold," I stands for "Get Inspired" and G stands for "Grow."

She also told people that she reminds herself often that "what other people think of me is none of my business" and encourages others to do the same.

Many women are scared of being judged by others but she tells people to move beyond that before.

In her memoir "How Mommy Got Her Groove Back," Undem shares her personal journey of returning to her hometown in rural North Dakota, starting a family and how, in combination, these two choices made her question nearly every single thing she thought she knew about herself.

"Throughout the book, I share how I came to get my own groove back and my hope is that through my story, you'll find some truths you can apply to your own life," she said.

Undem brought copies of her book and signed them for people at Sunday's event.

"Living BIG isn't about what you do, where you live or what your specific roles are. It's about learning to follow your heart, surround yourself with good people and enjoy the journey - detours included," she said.

To find out more information about Rebecca Undem, go to www.rebeccaundem.com.