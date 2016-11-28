News briefs - Nov. 24 edition

A driver in a GMC Acadia was headed eastbound on highway 200 in Hubbard County when just after midnight it struck 45-year-old Luke Prescott of Princeton, who was standing on the shoulder of the road after walking away from a vehicle that had just gone off the road.

Prescott died. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is 30-year-old Bradley H. Smith of Laporte. He was not injured.

Laporte is northwest of Walker and south of Bemidji.

Alexandria man run over, killed by combine

A farm accident claimed the life of a Douglas County man Nov. 11.

Ewald Wussow, 62, of Alexandria, was killed when he was run over by a combine driven by his brother, Donovan Wussow, 63, of Garfield, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Donovan Wussow called 911 at 8:17 p.m. to report the accident, saying did not know his brother was in the cornfield near the combine while he was backing up the combine.

The field was northwest of Douglas County roads 5 and 6 in Leaf Valley Township.

The Leaf Valley First Responders and North Ambulance responded to the scene, but Ewald Wussow was dead. His body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, but the sheriff's office said the case appears to be an accident.

Extra seat belt enforcement yields 4,351 citations

Law enforcement throughout Minnesota issued 4,351 citations for not buckling up during a recent seat belt enforcement campaign, almost 1,200 fewer than a year ago, the state Department of Public Safety said.

Deputies, police officers and state troopers from 312 agencies also issued 166 child seat citations, 38 more than last year's campaign.

During the two-week extra enforcement period that ended at the end of October, 28 people were killed in traffic accidents - including 19 in vehicles - across the state. Of those, the department said, nine were not wearing seat belts.