City grants variance for courthouse parking situation

The Wadena County Courthouse annex project had been delayed until the city approved the variance.

Located in downtown Wadena, the courthouse hasn't complied with the city's off-street parking requirements and any future expansion needs to address the issue, Dean Uselman, City of Wadena Planning and Zoning Director, said in a letter to the county last year. City code requires a certain number of parking spots that would require an additional parking lot.

As the county board prepares to move forward with construction of a new annex it was also required to rezone several properties the county recently purchased. The city approved the rezoning.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving a variance for the county.

The county bought two properties to construct a parking lot with an additional 25 parking spaces. To conform to city code, the county would need 75 total spaces for the current courthouse and proposed annex. The county is 15 spaces short with the additional proposed parking lot.

A recommendation was made to the council to allow the variance because of practical difficulties in meeting the requirement due to the uniqueness of the property and location of the building.

Toby Pierce has a business located on Dayton across from the courthouse and said he thinks the county should have to comply with the city's requirement. County employees often park in front of his business and he requested 90 minute parking signs in front of the office to help with the situation. He also suggested having time limited parking on Highway 71 in front of the courthouse to prevent county employees from parking there all day and preventing the public from using those spots for short business at the courthouse, he said.

Representatives from Steve's Alignment and Auto Repair didn't want timed parking because it would affect their business. The business has clients that leave their vehicle in front of the business for repairs.

The council approved the variance 4-1 with councilmember Deb Wiese opposed after receiving feedback from the public and county.

Wiese disagreed and didn't think the county did due diligence in finding another solution before coming to the city asking for a variance. She questioned if the county had considered other options.

With the addition of a parking lot, the county will have more parking than it has had in the past, the city councilmember Don Niles said.

"I've seen a lot of cooperation from the county in the past and I think this is a good thing," he said.

He said it was great to have the courthouse downtown and would rather have it stay there than move out of town.

The new county parking lot would be open for public use and not simply county employees.

The variance was approved with the understanding the county and surrounding businesses would let the city know if there were any issues that needed to be resolved after the parking lot had been constructed. The council would consider timed parking spots at that time.