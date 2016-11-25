WDC among area schools locked down

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced that agents identified a juvenile who on Wednesday posted a message in an online chat room threatening violence at an unnamed northern Minnesota school.

The BCA says there is no threat to schools. No problems were reported Wednesday as many law enforcement agencies sent officers to guard schools with outside doors locked as a precaution.

Wadena-Deer Creek School District had not been contacted by law enforcement regarding any kind of threat earlier in the day, WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum said. As a precaution, WDC issued a soft lock down Wednesday afternoon. A message was sent to parents notifying them of the soft lock down. All exterior doors were locked while classes and schedules ran as normal inside the buildings.

"While this is precautionary, please know that the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us," the message said.

The bureau is working with the St. Louis County attorney's office about potential charges for the juvenile.

BCA agents identified a possible address at a in Hoyt Lakes home in St. Louis County. On Wednesday night, BCA agents and officers from the East Range Police Department identified a boy at the home who admitted to making the threat, the bureau reported, adding that investigators determined the juvenile had no access to weapons.

The boy and a parent are cooperating with law enforcement.

The BCA reported it was working to identify the source and validity of the threat.

It is up to individual districts to decide whether to lock down schools.

School officials varied on their reaction to the BCA warning. Schools were locked down in Becker and Marshall counties, sheriff's officials said. Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office officials said that Pelican Rapids Schools were on restrictive access.

Park Rapids School District did not technically lock down, but there was a police presence at the school today. Frazee schools did lock down.

Detroit Lakes School District, along with Holy Rosary Catholic School, ordered a "code yellow," putting all buildings under lockdown, but keeping classes and regular operations normal inside.

"Please know the safety of our students and staff are important to us," Detroit Lakes Superintendent Doug Froke said. "The district will continue to work with law enforcement agencies in the area as we learn more about this situation."

The Duluth school district sent an email to parents saying that the Duluth Police Department "is taking precautionary steps today in response to information related to a nonspecific threat to a northern Minnesota school."

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken and Duluth school district Superintendent Bill Gronseth said the response "balances school safety with the importance of maintaining the educational process."

Perham-Dent schools also went on a soft lockdown, with doors locked but classes running as usual inside.