“Our snowplow operators are out there cleaning off the roads and trying to make it a safe holiday for everyone,” said Commissioner Charlie Zelle. “Please check on the road conditions before you leave and be safe on the roadways as we begin the holiday season.”

MnDOT urges drivers to use the 511 traveler information system website and phone app to plan their travel. The system provides road and winter driving conditions for the entire state and links to National Weather Service information. The system is available at www.511mn.org or by dialing 511. Motorists can also download the free 511 app on their smartphones and other mobile devices.

“Knowing what the driving conditions are before leave you can make it a safe holiday for you and your family,” Zelle said.

For safe winter driving, MnDOT asks motorists to take responsibility to:

Avoid distractions; stay off cell phones and mobile devices.

Don’t crowd the plow. Stay back at least five car lengths, and preferably 10, from the snow plow.

Obey the law by turning on headlights and wearing seat belts.

Turn off cruise control.

Make sure vehicles are in good operating condition for winter driving. Allow extra travel time and always be prepared when traveling during winter weather events.

For more winter driving information, visit www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.