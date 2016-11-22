In two separate incidents, dogs were broken out of Wadena County dog pounds in the last two weeks. One dog and suspect are still at large and one dog owner has been charged.

Paul Isauro Ramirez, 30, Menahga, was charged in Wadena County District Court with four felonies and two other charges after allegedly ordering his pit bull to bite a man and then breaking the dog out of the Menahga dog pound.

According to reports, when two brothers went to Ramirez's home at midnight on Nov. 3 to talk to his roommate, Ramirez became agitated and hit both of the men. Ramirez also allegedly ordered his pit bull terrier to attack one of the men.

Encouraged by Ramirez, the dog bit the victim's arms and legs, exposing fat and muscle tissue while Ramirez hit the victim on the head with his fists, according to law enforcement.

Ramirez fled the scene as police and paramedics were called. Wadena County law enforcement officers were unable to find Ramirez until 10:40 p.m. when he returned to his home.

At 11 p.m. Ramirez walked his dog to the Menahga pound as ordered by police.

At 1: 15 a.m. Nov. 4, Ramirez is suspected of breaking into the pound and taking his dog. A Menahga officer saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt riding a bicycle with a dog running alongside at that time.

Ramirez is also suspected of breaking into an apartment adjoining his and shutting the dog inside a room. When police were at Ramirez's apartment investigating the dog pound burglary, they heard the pit bull whining in the adjoining vacant apartment.

Ramirez allegedly struggled with the officers when he was arrested. After being maced several times, Ramirez allegedly continued to fight and tried to break the rear window of the squad car with his head.

Reports indicate that Ramirez made several threats against one of the officers while en route to the Wadena County jail. At the jail, he beat on a cell door until it was opened and then spit on a jailer, according to reports.

He is charged with two counts of assault, burglary and terroristic threats, all felonies, obstructing legal process, a gross misdemeanor, and trespassing, a misdemeanor. Ramirez faces a maximum combined penalty of 38 years and three months in jail and a $68,000 fine if convicted.

A court date has not been set for Ramirez pending a psychiatric evaluation.

In the other case, a reddish brown doberman pinscher impounded Nov. 4 by the Verndale Police Department was discovered missing after the Wadena City dog pound was broken into Nov. 11.

According to reports, several cement blocks were broken out of the dog pound around a window. One of the kennels inside the building was cut to free the dog.

The suspect and dog are still at large. The Wadena Police Department is investigating.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Nov. 17, 1976 Pioneer Journal

• Local drought losses estimated over $10 million

Wadena's drought loss figures were estimated at $10, 568,542 last week.

Along with loss figures from three other counties, this brought a task force's estimate of the state's total crop losses to $1.19 billion.

The task force of businessmen, farmers and educators said Thursday the $1.19 billion figure represents losses of 15 major crops in 60 of the state's 87 counties.

This compares with Agricultural Commissioner Jon Wefald's $1.5 billion loss estimate.

Dean paulson, county Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation service (ASCS) director at Morris, said final figures may exceed Wefald's estimate. Twenty-seven counties have not reported to the task force, sponsored by the Farmers Union.

Other counties added to the list Thursday were Kandiyohi, with a $25, 643,310 loss; Pennington, $520,000; and Red Lake, $1,482,000. Only Cook, Lake and Marshall counties have reported no crop losses.

The task force arrived at its total by assigning a per-bushel value to crop loss estimates provided by county ASCS offices.

The average loss among reporting counties is about $19.8 million. Redwood county's $66.6 million loss is the biggest to date.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the Nov. 14, 1946 Pioneer Journal

• Blood donors needed to aid hospitalized man

Six Wadena and Verndale men went to Abbott hospital in Minneapolis Tuesday to contribute to a blood bank for S.L. Dalen of Verndale, who is seriously ill in that hospital. In the group were two sons, Alan and Sherman Dalen; a son-in-law, Al Lemke of Wadena; Ray Polochek, Verndale; Wilfred Weber, Verndale; and Warren Boylan, Wadena. Accompanying the group back from Minneapolis was Dalen's daughter, Mrs. Kenneth Estes and her son, David, of Avery, Idaho. They will remain for some time in Verndale. More volunteer donors are needed with A and O blood types.

• Green Valley girl is polio victim

Doris Rosenthal, Wadena high school junior and Green Valley correspondent of the Pioneer Journal, was stricken with polio last week and was taken to University hospital in Minneapolis where she is receiving treatment.

Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Pierson, Mrs. Roy Boylan and Clarence Fuller took her there on Tuesday.