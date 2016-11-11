Savhannah Springer, daughter of Stephen and Brittany Springer of Henning, was pinched between a tractor hitch and haybine hitch Aug. 22, that left her with severe abdominal and leg injuries. She was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where she underwent an immediate four-hour surgery to repair the abdominal wound. Since then, she has underwent about 15 surgeries and has surprised even her doctors as she continues to recover from her injuries and the multiple surgeries. She was discharged just one month after the accident.

"She has a bright spirit and is a positive little girl," according to her grandmother, Debbie Anderson of Bluffton. "There have been many miracles."

She is now recovering at home, though she has numerous follow-up appointments in Minneapolis and is attending physical therapy three times a week in Wadena. Another surgery is planned to repair one of her legs which is not bending to allow her to walk. She will be hospitalized for about 10 days following that surgery.

With so many appointments scheduled, the medical bills are piling up, and as farmers, some expenses were incurred, Anderson said.

To help offset some of those expenses, a Smile with Savhannah supper and silent auction benefit is planned Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bluffton Community Center. The silent auction will run until 8:30 p.m.

The meal will consist of scalloped potatoes, sliced ham, a vegetable, dinner roll and dessert. Punch and coffee will also be served. Admission is by donation.

Live music will be performed by The Confused Brothers Band, from the Twin Cities.

The Springers have two other children, Gracie, 3, and Peter, 1, and are expecting another child in December, when Savhannah hopes to be walking.