UPDATE: Wadena Police working on arrest warrant for homicide suspect
A message from Wadena police:
The Wadena Police Department in coordination with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena County Attorney’s Office and BCA are working on a complaint warrant for the arrest of Antonio St. Marie upon his discharge at the medical facility he is currently at.
We are hopeful that will be soon and we will keep you updated. We encourage anyone who may have any information related to this crime to call the Wadena Police Department at (218) 631-7700.
Chief Naomi J. Plautz
Wadena Police Deparment