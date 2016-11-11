Wadena veteran recalls experience in Vietnam

He remembers his service in Vietnam vividly.

Ludovissie was a pilot in Vietnam from 1968-69 and flew a CH-47 Chinook, an American twin-engine, tandem rotor heavy-lift helicopter.

"We did transports of artillery and resupplied the bases," he said. "There were numerous times we were shot at and hit. It was terrifying."

He considers himself blessed and is fortunate his life was spared because there were other soldiers that died in the line of duty, Ludovissie said.

"I was first stationed in Germany and had extensive training on how to fly," he said. "I think that helped me be a survivor."

Though much of his time in Vietnam was terrifying, he's also proud that he was able to serve his country. When Ludovissie returned from Vietnam he got married and had four kids. He is thankful for his children and grandchildren. He was a store manager and district manager for Pamida for many years before he retired.

In his retirement, Ludovissie has become very active in supporting the local VFW and is a past commander. He's also a member of the Honor Guard and volunteers at funeral services and local Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs.

"The school does a great job teaching kids with their Veterans Day program and I thank them very much for their support," he said.

He's also chair of the Wadena Veterans Park committee located at Sunnybrook Park.

Work on the Wadena Veterans Memorial Park has been progressing over the last few years. A new memorial wall was installed earlier this year by Fergus Falls Monument Co. It includes seven separate pieces that are carefully put together.

The new monument lists names of Wadena County veterans listed under different cemeteries throughout the county.

"There are about 6,000 names on the wall," Ludovissie said, adding that there is room to add more names of veterans in the future.

The memorial park has had several changes to the design along the way and is being added to as funding is available.

A new design was made last year after it was discovered that the original design would have been difficult due to a high water table near the river through the park.

The flag pole was moved to a different location on the south side of Sunnybrook Park adjacent to U.S. Highway 10.

Cement was poured and several pavers and benches have been added along the edge of the memorial over the summer.

Progress on the memorial continues as pavers and benches are sold. The memorial is funded entirely by donations.

"We're selling memorial pavers, along with silver, gold and platinum benches," Ludovissie said.

The silver, gold and platinum designations represent different levels of giving. The silver bench is $10,000, gold bench is $20,000 and platinum bench is $50,000.

National Joint Powers Alliance has designated $50,000 in innovation funding for regional veterans projects including the Wadena County memorial at Sunnybrook Park.

Wadena County Veteran Service Officer Dave Anderson and Wadena County Historical Museum executive director Lina Belar have also been gathering items to display in the small vacated Wadena Model Railroaders Club building to create a veterans museum.

Additional pieces will be added over the years. The park will eventually have displays of military equipment and an observation deck over Whiskey Creek.

Pavers and benches are a way to give a gift of honor to a veteran, Ludovissie said. Donations and commemorative purchases enable the Veterans Memorial Park to give recognition to men and women in the armed forces.

To donate, send checks to Veterans Memorial Park, 414 1st St. SW, Wadena MN, 56482. For more information and to order pavers or benches, call (218) 631-1672.