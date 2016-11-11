Library consultants recommend building new 8,400 SF building

Technology has changed the way people use libraries across the country. To address the changing needs of the local community, the Wadena Library Board and City Council hired consultants to develop options for a possible expansion of the library.

Conversations about a library expansion have been had for many years. When the tornado hit Wadena in 2010, the idea was tabled so the city could focus on more pressing needs. The city council approved hiring consultants this fall.

Barry Petit and Melissa Brechon, with Library Consulting, met with various people in the community over three days in September. Library Consulting, P.A., is an organization of library professionals who specialize in the development of library building programs, community surveys, focus groups, staff and service program assessments.

They compiled information from the interviews and came up with a draft Facility Needs Assessment report.

An open house to present the results and hear comments and concerns about the future of the library was Nov. 1 at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.

The current library is about 4,000 square feet while libraries with similar service area populations average about 8,000 square feet.

In their meetings with members of the community, Petit and Brechon heard about needs specific to the Wadena library. Additional meeting space, computers and access to wifi and additional office areas were among the main needs.

There are generally four possibilities for the city: do nothing, renovate and expand the existing library, acquire an existing building for renovation or build a new library.

Their recommendation was to build a new 8,400 square foot library.

"The remodeling costs of the current library are high and the awkward shape of the existing library makes it very difficult to gracefully and functionally expand," the draft report said. "Only aggressive spending will solve the aesthetic challenges."

They provided cost estimates for three options, however.

Option A is to remodel and add on for a total cost of $1.9 million. Option B is to demolish the existing library and build new for a total cost of $2.29 million and Option C is to construct a new library on a new site for a total project cost of about $2.73 million.

There would also be additional ongoing costs because staffing would need to increase, Brechon said.

They heard from members of the council and others who attended the community meeting that the current location or somewhere downtown would be ideal.

Brechon and Petit said the next step would be to create a building/communications committee and select a site. The cost would likely be paid for using a public/private partnership.

"Libraries used to be built with taxpayer dollars only but we're not seeing that anymore," Brechon said.

Fundraising would be part of the process.

"Successful projects have disciples that help spread the word and rally the community behind the project," Petit said.

Brechon added that it's important for communities to take action as soon as possible after recommendations are made so the momentum keeps going.

"If plans sit on a shelf too long they don't happen'" she said.

They plan to do a paper survey to get a feel from the community about possible locations for the library and encourage other members of the public to offer feedback on the draft plan, which is available at City Hall.