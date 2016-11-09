Lawson, Schmidt, Hinojos win WDC School Board race

Lawson garnered 2,099 votes (27.6 percent) with all of the district's 21 precincts reporting. Incumbent Schmidt edged Hinojos for the second spot gaining 1,964 votes (25.82) to Hinojos' 1,836 (24.4 percent). Damlo made it a close four-way race with 1,682 votes (22.11 percent).

Hinojos has worked as a Network Engineer at Tri-County Health Care for the past 11 years. He's the Chair of the WDC Education Foundation Board and has served as a basketball coach and a youth LEGO robotics instructor at WDC. He and his wife, Michelle (who is also employed at TCHC), have three children - a daughter who graduated from WDC in 2015 and two children currently attending WDC High School. Hinojos is the Immediate Past President of the Wadena Lions Club, a youth leader at Wadena Alliance Church and board member/tech support at Cyber Café in Wadena.

Lawson is Manager/Sales Rep at Wadena Drywall Supply, where he's worked for the past 25 years. He and his wife, Melissa, (who is employed at Tri-County Health Care) have three grown children, all graduates of WDC High School, and three grandchildren, two who attend WDC Elementary and WDC Preschool. Lawson is very involved in the WDC Wrestling Booster Club and WDC Elementary Wrestling program. In addition, he is a longtime member of the WDC Football chain gang and he and Melissa (Kern) are both graduates of Wadena High School. He currently serves on the St. Ann's Catholic Church Parish Council.

A stay-at-home dad, Schmidt and his wife, Shaneen (a physician at Tri-County Health Care), have four children who attend WDC. Before starting a family, Schmidt worked for the Environmental Protection Agency and University of Minnesota-Duluth. Schmidt currently serves as Vice Chair on the WDC School Board, as well as Chair of the WDC Community Education Advisory Committee. He is also one of the charter members of the WDC Elementary PTO. He currently serves on the Share-A-Home Board, Family Service Collaborative Board, Immanuel Lutheran Church Council and a member of the Wadena Rotary Club. In addition, he is a tutor and substitute teacher for the school district.

Wadena City Council

In the Wadena City Council race, Wade Miller and Jessie Gibbs won the two city council seats in the three-way race. Miller had 1,236 votes (45.13 percent) and Gibbs had 774 votes (28.26 percent). Toby Pierce, who has previously served on the city council, had 700 votes (25.56 percent).

Second-term Mayor George Deiss was running unopposed and had 1,530 votes (95.8 percent). The remaining 4.2 percent of votes were write-ins.

Wadena County Commissioner

Ralph Miller beat incumbent Jim Hofer in District 2 with 493 votes (47.63 percent) to Hofer's 409 votes (39.52 percent).

Chuck Horsager won the District 4 seat over Murlyn Kreklau with 681 votes (51.91 percent) to Kreklau's 627 votes (47.79 percent).

State Senate District 9

In State Senate District 9, Republican candidate Paul Gazelka was leading in the vote total against DFL candidate Jason Weinerman. With 102 precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, Gazelka had 71.01 percent of the vote while Weinerman had 28.9 percent. Gazelka is a business owner and state senator. He has served two terms as state senator and one term in the House of Representatives.

State Representative District 9A

Republican candidate John Poston won the State Representative District 9A seat over DFLer Meg Litts. With 47 precincts reporting, Poston had 67.98 percent of the vote while Litts had 31.87 percent. Poston is the mayor of the city of Lake Shore and co-owner 3 Cheers Hospitality.