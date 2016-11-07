Police investigating possible homicide in Wadena
The Wadena Police Department is investigating a possible homicide in the 300 block of Bryant Avenue SW, in the city of Wadena.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, a 911 call was made reporting an adult male with a gun. An officer responded to the location and saw an adult male fleeing the residence, which resulting in a pursuit of the suspect who headed west in his vehicle on Highway 29, according to a news release.
The adult male’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle just west of the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 75, about a mile west of Wadena. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Officers found a deceased woman at the Bryant Avenue residence. The adult male is in custody at this time. Names were not available for release Monday evening.
Wadena Police Department is being assisted with the investigation by Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota BCA, and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.