Highway 71 in Wadena to close Nov. 8
Motorists traveling Highway 71 in Wadena may encounter delays while the road is closed between Highway 10 and Bryant Avenue after 8 a.m. Nov. 8. All lanes of Highway 71 will open by 7 p.m. the same day, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The closure is needed while crews repair the Highway 71 railroad crossing located just south of Highway 10 in Wadena. When complete, the project will improve safety and the road's ride, MnDOT said.