A Measure of Healing Hearts for Childhood Cancer began with the Maloney family, whose twin boys were born with Neuroblastoma but are now cancer free.

Casey and Lynsey Maloney and their daughter Savannah were expecting healthy baby boys in 2012. They live in Deer Creek and described seeing their baby boys during routine ultrasounds was nothing short of amazing.

"Little did we know our lives would change forever when Gage and Jace entered this world on Aug.13, 2012," Lynsey said.

The twins were delivered via c-section and immediately following birth, during routine exams, the pediatrician noticed Jace had a distended abdomen. He was sent upstairs for an ultrasound and this confirmed a mass. He was airlifted to Children's Minneapolis that day to undergo further testing.

"We didn't get to go with our precious Baby B twin Jace. We spent the first night in the hospital in tears, devastated even though we still had Twin A, Gage, with us to love on," Lynsey said. "The next day the pediatrician came to talk with us and she stated that since the twins shared a placenta it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a routine ultrasound on Gage to make sure he didn't have any tumors."

They agreed and thought to themselves there was no way he could possibly have tumors as well. But the ultrasound showed tumors in Gage's liver and he was airlifted to Children's Minneapolis to join his brother.

Lynsey begged her doctor to let her go, even though c-sections are a longer stay than one night in the hospital. After being examined her doctor she was given permission to leave to see her newborns. The doctor called it a "drive-by c section," Lynsey said.

What came next was a difficult couple years of treatment.

At just eight days old Gage and Jace had their first of eight rounds of chemotherapy for Neuroblastoma Stage 4 Intermediate Risk.

After those eight rounds of chemotherapy over a year and a half, the twins were declared to have "no evidence of disease" on Feb. 26, 2014, which also happens to be Lynsey's birthday.

"As you can imagine the struggles that hit us were unimaginable," she said. "What were we going to do with our daughter, Savannah, during all of this? How would we pay our bills? How would we get by? Where would we live? How much work does Casey need to take off in order to be with Lynsey and the boys? The questions were endless."

After experiencing six months of the twins' lives in Minneapolis, Lynsey decided she wanted to do something to help other children fighting childhood cancer and started a non-profit with the help of her mother, Joni Luhning.

"We came up with the name A Measure of Healing Hearts for Childhood Cancer (MHHCC) because 'measure' is the name meaning for Gage, twin 1, and 'healing' is the meaning of Jace, twin 2.

They are already in their third year operating as a non-profit 501(c)3 and have helped five families. Members of the non-profit include Lynsey Maloney — president, Ashly Easton — vice president, Joni Luhning — treasurer and Britney Beversluis — secretary.

"We are very small but I would like to see us become huge," Lynsey said.

She wants to "paint the month of September gold for childhood cancer" with gold pop cans, merchandise and college and professional sports teams wearing gold.

Lynsey wants to be able to help numerous families in Minnesota fight the ugly disease that takes lives of children every day.

The organization has several fundraising events each year including a 5K in Ottertail during Otterfest. They also grow sweet corn and sell it at various locations in the area for a donation. Past locations have included New York Mills, Henning, Deer Creek, Clitherall and Battle Lake.

The organization had a recent boost to their funds with a large donation.

Drew Luhning, Lynsey's brother, recently donated $1,000 to MHHCC. He has been touched by childhood cancer through his nephews and watched a good friend of his fight adult cancer. He has a passion for wanting to help others and wants to see his sister's organization grow. The Fergus Falls High School junior is passionate about funding research for childhood cancer.

For more information about A Measure of Healing Hearts for Childhood Cancer, check out the Facebook page.