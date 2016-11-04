Tuesday is Election Day

The Nov. 8 election will be rare. The big difference from other elections, obviously, is two unpopular presidential candidates sit at the top of the ballot. But differences do not stop there.

In Minnesota, the only statewide race is a little-followed one for Supreme Court justice. Only once every 12 years does a ballot not have a statewide political race. There is no governor contest, no mention of attorney general or state auditor. The secretary of state's office is not listed.

More than 250,000 Minnesotans already have voted in the first presidential election under the state's early-voting law. While most of those votes will stand, voters have until a week before election day to tell election officials they changed their minds; at that point, the first ballot will be destroyed and a new one can be cast.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, the state official in charge of elections, said he hears Minnesotans like flexibility that early voting provides.

Minnesotans used to have to give an excuse to get absentee ballots, such as plans to be out of town on election day. Now, no reason is needed to vote early.

Overall, Simon said, "things are going really smoothly" in preparing for the election.

Simon said talk of rigging elections, a topic GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump often mentions, probably is not valid in Minnesota. Computer-stored election returns also cannot be hacked, Simon said, because Minnesota has a paper trail of votes so returns may be recreated from scratch if needed.

Wadena County Elections Coordinator Rosalie Miller also wasn't worried about rigging because of the paper trail available in Minnesota. She has been the county's elections coordinator since 2002. Before that, she was a township clerk and had been an election judge for 13 years.

Having paper ballots means that the vote counts can be reviewed if anything seems questionable, Miller said.

"This is probably going to be the biggest election in recent years," Miller said earlier this year.

Trump has called for supporters to monitor polling places on Nov. 8, but Simon said state law forbids observers, other than one from each party, within 100 feet.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All city of Wadena citizens vote at Memorial Auditorium, while citizens of Wadena and Leaf River Townships cast ballots at the Wadena County Courthouse. Polling places in other Wadena County towns: Verndale, the Lions Community Center; Sebeka, fire hall; Menahga, city hall; Aldrich, community center; Nimrod, community hall.

To find out where to vote, check out pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. For a sample ballot, go to myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us.

Hundreds of area residents have already voted, thanks to a new state law that allows for no-excuse absentee voting, either by mail or in person.

Wadena County citizens may complete absentee ballots at the auditor's office on the second floor of the courthouse (415 Jefferson St. S., Wadena) anytime between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Monday, the day before the general election. The courthouse will also be open to voters this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Forum News Service reporter Don Davis contributed to this report.

Q&A about voting, registering, write-ins

Who can register and vote in Minnesota?

You must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on Election Day

A resident of Minnesota for 20 days

Finished with all parts of any felony sentence

You can vote while under guardianship unless a judge specifically has revoked your right to vote.

You cannot vote if a court has ruled that you are legally incompetent.

Do I need proof of residence?

Voters must provide proof of residence, which may include a valid Minnesota driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID or tribal ID card with current name and address. If the address on those cards is not up to date, a photo ID plus a document (phone, TV, Internet, utility, bank statement, credit card bill or housing payment) must be provided. If such proof is unavailable, a prospective voter can have a registered voter from their precinct vouch for them.

Is there a registration deadline?

Unlike many states, you can wait until Election Day to register in Minnesota.

Do I have to choose a political party when I register?

Minnesota does not have political party registration. Voters are not asked to publicly declare affiliation with a political party.

Source: Minnesota Secretary of State