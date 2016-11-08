62 units collected at NHS Blood Drive

NHS students Taylor Dirks and Kirsten Peterson organized the blood drive, along with help from NHS members. Their goal was 43 units. After the day-long blood drive, the total donated was an astounding 62 units!

"We were very happy with our blood drive," Dirks said. "Thanks to all the students, staff, community members and especially first-time donors who made time to donate."

The American Red Cross team from St. Cloud set up their mobile site in a portion of the Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The WDC NHS is made up of juniors and seniors. Dawn Hamelau serves as advisor. Next blood drive is March 29.