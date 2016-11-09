In some ways efforts to organize an Old Wadena revitalization group took a step back at this week's meeting with Department of Tourism Regional Manager Frank Allen.

About 25 people showed up Tuesday night at a meeting at the Wadena Technical College. The meeting is a third in a series of meetings the Wadena County Historical Society has been sponsoring to get together those people interested in restoring the Old Wadena Historical Site.

At last night's meeting, participants tackled what Allen described as the toughest part of the process and what the group named as one of the most important elements - structuring a leadership organization for the group.

It all comes back to who and how, Allen indicated. Do people want to form a separate non-profit organization or work under another already established one? Should it include only county residents or have more of a regional participation level? What kind of directing board will it have?

The one thing that was ironed out at the meeting was that an organization to help Old Wadena should be regional. There are people from all the neighboring counties interested in preserving Old Wadena, one participant pointed out, and they should be included.

Allen suggested that a CPA be contacted to find out which direction would be best for the group to take.

While structuring issues dominated the discussion, participants also expressed that security was a major concern to remedy before any "real" work could be done at the site.

Wadena County commissioner Ralph Lorentz, who attended the meeting, told the group that one reason the county board has been reluctant to get involved in restoring the park is lack of security.

The ideas of fencing and hiring a caretaker were reiterated. However, Allen reminded the group that it would need some leadership in getting these steps organized.

More meetings will be held on the topic in the future.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Nov. 4, 1971 Pioneer Journal

• WHS Indians blank the Rapids 22-0

Wadena high school's 1971 football team ended the season on a winning note Tuesday night blanking the Park Rapids Panthers 22-0 in a Mid-State conference battle.

With temperatures near the freezing point, the Indians punctured the Panthers' defense for touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. Jack Beckel ran one yard in the first quarter and passed ten yards to Kelly Lynk for a touchdown and a 15-0 halftime score.

Phil Uselman kicked the extra point following the first TD and a pass from Beckel to dave Larson accounted for the two-point conversion after the second TD.

The final touchdown came in the third quarter when Park Rapids lost the ball on fourth down as a result of a bad pass from center. Beckel scored on a one-yard plunge with Phil Uselman kicking the extra point.

The Indians finished the season with a 5-4 overall record and a 3-3 in Mid-State competition.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Oct. 30, 1941 Pioneer Journal

• Grocers warned against chiselers

Grocers of Wadena county were warned Friday night that under no circumstances must they give relief clients orange stamp products for blue stamps.

Speaking to a county group, George A. Crone of Moorhead, district surplus market administration official, said there had been reports from other parts of the states that grocers were violating provisions of the food stamp plan. He warned that the government now is preparing to make extensive investigation to stop the practice.

Crone also said that grocers who supply relief clients with non-edibles for either type of stamp also face trouble if caught.

• Farm youth picks 103 bushels of corn in day for record

Ted Ludovissie, 17, Staples, set a corn husking record Friday on the farm of Leonard Smith, three miles southwest of Wadena.

Ludovissie, working from sunup to dusk, picked and scooped 103 bushels of hybrid corn that day.