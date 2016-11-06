News briefs - Nov. 3 edition

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only.

To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

Lions scholarship deadline Nov. 15

The youth Outreach scholarship committee of Lions District 5M9 is offering up to nine $1,000 college scholarships for the 2016-2017 school year. The application deadline is Nov. 15.

Students must be in their final two years of college and have a major which leads to a career working with youth. To be eligible, the students must have graduated from a high school that is within Lions District 5M9 or their home is in the district. District 5M9 has 68 Lions clubs and includes the following clubs in the region: Bluffton, Deer Creek, Henning, New York Mills, Aldrich, Hewitt, Verndale and Wadena.

Scholarship applications are available by contact a lions member from one of the cubs or by calling the 5M9 Youth Outreach co-chair Pat Hendrickx at (218) 346-5899.

Haraldson to speak at Veterans Day program Nov. 10

Lyle Haraldson will be the guest speaker Nov. 10 as the Verndale School holds a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. in the new gym. The band and choir will perform, Patriot Pen essays will be recited by our junior high students. All veterans and guests are invited to join us for the program and lunch. Please call the school at (218) 445-5184 if you plan to attend.