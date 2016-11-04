Located in downtown Wadena, the courthouse hasn't complied with the city's off-street parking requirements and any future expansion needs to address the issue, Dean Uselman, City of Wadena Planning and Zoning Director, said in a letter to the county last year. City code requires a certain number of parking spots that would require an additional parking lot.

As the county board prepares to move forward with construction of a new annex it will be required to rezone several properties the county recently purchased.

A public hearing is scheduled during the city's Planning and Zoning meeting set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at City Hall. The county is applying for a variance.

The commission will review the application and make a recommendation to the city council, Uselman said.

"They will take action and either approve or deny the variance, or add conditions," he said.

The Wadena City Council will take action on the recommendation at its Tuesday, Nov. 15 regular council meeting. The council can go along with the planning commission's recommendation or make their own decision if they have different feelings about the issue, Uselman said.

If the variance is approved, the county could start excavation on the annex Nov. 16 if the ground hasn't frozen.