Police Scanner - Nov. 3 edition

Oct. 17

• A resident of Irving Avenue in Wadena asked why Amish people driving their buggies on the street don't have to stop and pick up their horse droppings.

Oct. 18

• Child welfare was the reason for a call to police regarding a couple watching a youngster. The complainant alleged the couple's parental rights had been revoked. The complainant did not feel the child was in danger but wanted to know why the child was still awake at 3:53 a.m. An officer went to the residence, knocked several times, but did not receive an answer.

• A person headed to work was stopped and given a verbal warning for driving after suspension. The person's license had been suspended due to non-payment of child support. He was told he needed to set up driving time periods during the day when he could drive with a valid license.

Oct. 20

• Police broke up a fight between several males in a motel parking lot.

• Police responded to an assault by one female on another on Jefferson Street in Wadena. One of the females wore a cast on her wrist.

Oct. 21

• A deputy sheriff checked on a man who was visiting homes on behalf of the GOP campaign and reminding them to vote.

• A deputy stopped a pickup pulling a fish house. The house had no lights in the rear. The deputy made the driver turn on his hazard lights to provide visibility.

• A caller reported two vehicles at the softball complex in Wadena and lights on inside a building. A police check found all the lights were off and there were no vehicles parked at the complex.

Oct. 22

• Two children were reported to be running around outdoors at 1 p.m. in a Wadena neighborhood. Their grandma checked on them and found they were fine.

• The Tri-County Emergency Room asked for an officer after treating a patient with a dog bite. The victim was playing football with his sister's dog. When he reached toward the dog with the ball the dog lunged to grab it. The result was a laceration on his right hand. The dog was up on its shots and was not vicious. It was decided the dog would not have to be quarantined.

Oct. 23

• Two boys, seven and nine, were reported missing. Police checked the skate park but did not find them.

• Police gave a warning to a female a driver found at Orton's without a license. The female said she had no one to drive her to work. She was told if she was caught a second time she would be cited and her car would be towed.

Oct. 24

• A female going into court dropped a marijuana pipe on the floor while she was going through security. A deputy saw her drop the pipe and asked her to give it to him. The pipe had marijuana residue inside it. The owner was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

• A black cat without a collar was reported to be stuck in a window well. The animal's back leg appeared to be injured. The cat was removed from the window well with the aid of a catch pole.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's call logs.