Local 4H members attend leadership workshop

Youth participants are part of different committees. These committees are used as vehicles to empower youth to become more confident, learn to work as part of a team and to showcase their skills to others. Committees are guided by Continuing Committee Members (CCM's) who were chosen after last year's JLW through an application process.

Wadena County 4-H had three youth attending: Jesse Collins, Melissa Trout and Ethan Trout. In addition to working in their committees' youth took part in workshops to further develop their leadership skills. Workshops were taught by Extension staff, guest presenters, 4-H alumni and returning CCM's.

Workshops included Team Building/Adventure Initiatives, Public Speaking/Communication, Reflection Activities, Making Goat Soap, Kayaking, Change through Leadership, Science of Ag presentation and more. Guest presentations were given by Also attending and sharing about the MN 4-H State Ambassador program was current MN State 4-H Ambassador Lizzie Bergem of West Otter Tail County 4-H. Guest presenters included: MN DNR Water Resource Enforcement Officer Larry Hanson who shared information about zebra mussel dogs and Patrol Lieutenant Greg D. Seim, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, presented about his experiences in law enforcement and how youth can contribute to their communities.

For information about 4-H contact the Wadena County Extension, (218)631-7623.