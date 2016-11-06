Community meeting to guide Dementia Friendly Wadena

As a response to this reality, Wadena is using a community toolkit with support from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging to conduct interviews to assess current strengths and gaps in meeting needs related to Alzheimer's. The Dementia Friendly Wadena Action Team invites you to attend a community meeting where results of community interviews will be shared. Attendees will be asked to provide input into specific actions that can be taken to support a Dementia Friendly Wadena.

The Dementia Friendly Wadena Community Meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Wadena, 403 2nd St. SE. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Heidi Happel by Thursday, Nov. 10 by email heidi.happel@co.wadena.mn.us or telephone (218) 631-7629.

Wadena is one of more than 45 action communities throughout the state taking steps to create a dementia friendly culture, which is informed, safe, and respectful of people living with dementia and their families; provides supportive features community-wide; and fosters quality of life for everyone. This work is being supported, in part, by a grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging.