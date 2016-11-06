Community meeting to guide Dementia Friendly Wadena
Families in every city, town and rural area in Minnesota are feeling the effects of Alzheimer's and related dementias.
Relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbors are touched by the disease and many want to help. The Alzheimer's Association estimates there are 91,000 Minnesotans age 65 and older with Alzheimer's disease and thousands more with other dementias. The disease also touches nearly 250,000 family members and friends who are caregivers.
As a response to this reality, Wadena is using a community toolkit with support from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging to conduct interviews to assess current strengths and gaps in meeting needs related to Alzheimer's. The Dementia Friendly Wadena Action Team invites you to attend a community meeting where results of community interviews will be shared. Attendees will be asked to provide input into specific actions that can be taken to support a Dementia Friendly Wadena.
The Dementia Friendly Wadena Community Meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Wadena, 403 2nd St. SE. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Heidi Happel by Thursday, Nov. 10 by email heidi.happel@co.wadena.mn.us or telephone (218) 631-7629.
Wadena is one of more than 45 action communities throughout the state taking steps to create a dementia friendly culture, which is informed, safe, and respectful of people living with dementia and their families; provides supportive features community-wide; and fosters quality of life for everyone. This work is being supported, in part, by a grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging.