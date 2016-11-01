Dogs shot after chickens killed near NY Mills
Dogs which reportedly killed 30 chickens north of New York Mills were in turn shot and killed by the owner of the chickens.
This incident, which occurred along Highway 67 north of New York Mills, was reported to the sheriff's office at 9:11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
"The owner of the chickens also reported that the dogs, a St, Bernard and White Shepherd, also chased and accosted his cattle," said Otter Tail County Sheriff Office Administrative Lt. Keith Van Dyke.
Loss of the chickens was estimated at $750.
The owner of the dogs has been identified, however, the investigation is continuing.