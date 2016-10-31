Search
    Authorities identified man killed in fatal crash north of Eagle Bend

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:15 p.m.

    A Minnesota man died Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in a two-vehicle collision near here.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup was eastbound on 380th Street north of Eagle Bend shortly after 9 a.m. when it collided at an intersection with a northbound 2016 International semi on Highway 71. The semi rolled after the crash.

    The driver of the pickup, 58-year-old Eagle Bend resident Jeffery S. Ahrendt, died. Semi driver Craig A. Olson, 51, of New Hope, wasn't injured.

