LEO Club hosts waffle feed Sunday at WDC school
The Wadena-Deer Creek-Bluffton LEO Club is hosting a waffle feed Sunday, Oct. 30.
Everyone is invited to the feed, which will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the WDC Middle/High School. There will be all-you-can-eat waffles, sausage, coffee and juice. The waffles are served with whipped and toppings and nine flavors of syrup. Price is $7.50/adult, $5.00/student and kids 5 and under eat for free.
The WDC LEO Club is a volunteer organization sponsored by the Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton Lions Clubs. Members raise money and dedicate their time to help with such things as Kamp KACE (Kids Against Cancer Everywhere), the Ronald McDonald House and the Princess Warrior Foundation.
All profits from the waffle feed will be given back to these organizations.