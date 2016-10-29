Wadena City Council candidate guide

Wade Miller

Name: Wade Miller

Employment: Security Systems Technician

Public office experience: None

From your perspective, define the role of a Wadena city council member. Work on behalf of the citizens of Wadena to make Wadena a better place not only today but for the future. Make decisions that will help with future growth of the city while keeping it the safe community we all enjoy.

What are your top priorities? Work to grow our community. Listen to the concerns of the people of Wadena.

Why should voters elect you to this office? We have a safe community with great schools and I want to work to grow Wadena to a place that people want to come to and raise a family.

Toby Pierce

Name: Toby Pierce

Employment: Toby Pierce & Associates Ltd.

Public office experience: 12 years on Wadena City Council

From your perspective, define the role of a Wadena city council member. You are representing all of the residents of the city. Your decisions should be in their best interests.

What are your top priorities? The standard answer of bringing new businesses to Wadena and helping existing businesses to grow. Making Wadena a better community to live in.

Why should voters elect you to this office? My experience as a council member. Also having served on the Recreation Board, Park Board, Wadena Development Authority, Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the committee to relocate Memorial Auditorium, board member on the original Wadena Community Center and also managed the Community Center for a period of time. Have also served on other committees over a period of time. My wife and I raised five children in Wadena and they all graduated from the Wadena school system.

Jessie Gibbs

Did not respond

George Deiss

Name: George M. Deiss

Employment: Component Tech at Wadena Timber Roots since 2001

Public office experience: Wadena County Planning and Zoning Board, Mayor of Wadena

From your perspective, define the role of the Wadena mayor. Wadena's mayor is the ceremonial head of the city. The mayor often has certain duties based on tradition. The public and media also should regard the mayor as the official spokesperson for the city and its policies. The mayor should chair the council meeting following proper rules of order. The mayor's power on the council should not exceed that of any other council person. The mayor should be available to the voters and should be a strong supporter of local businesses.

What are your top priorities? The new Assisted Living Facility. Continue searching for industry and businesses. It would really great to get a convenience store south of the tracks. The highway 10 project in 2018. Keeping a balanced budget while not forgetting about the city's infrastructure. The SW quadrant needs to addressed as soon as we can afford it. If the state could get a comprehensive bill passed and get the LGA (local government aid) back to previous levels it would help. Continue a good working relationship between the city, county and the Chamber of Commerce.