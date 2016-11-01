Operation Round Up donates to area organizations

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative's Community Trust Board recently met and awarded 10 Operation Round Up grants to local non-profit organizations, totaling of $7,167. The recipient organizations and their awards are as follows:

The Wadena-Deer Creek Trap Shooting Team, $500 for team expenses; STEP-Browerville, $500 for repairs to their building; Staples Alliance Church, $450 for their Fall Festival; SNAP-ED of Wadena County, $250 for their Friendly Rider program; Christ the King School, $1,300 for their Computer Lab; Bluffton Fire & Rescue, $1,150 for a Truck Discharge Pump; Sebeka Trap Shoot Team, $500 for team expenses; Menahga Sebeka Citizens, $1,500 to help replace floor at Senior Center; Menahga Schools, $267 for an anti-bullying program; Wadena Senior Center, $750 for coffee pots for the Senior Center.

The Round Up Community Trust Board also set aside $2,800 to be sent to area food shelves prior to the holiday season.

Funds for the Operation Round Up program come from participating Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative members who allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the change allocated to a Community Trust Fund. The average donation is less than 50 cents a month, yet together, members raise and donate about $30,000 annually to community service projects in the two-county area. Since the program's inception in 2002, more than 600 local service projects have been funded a total of $444,456.

Todd-Wadena's Operation Round Up grant applications are reviewed and recipients selected three times a year by a seven-member volunteer Community Trust board. The next application deadline will be Jan. 15.

Local, nonprofit community service groups may apply for Operation Round Up grants by stopping by or calling the Cooperative office at (800) 321-8932 or by downloading a copy of the application form and guidelines from the Todd-Wadena website, www.toddwadena.coop and clicking the "Our Community" tab.