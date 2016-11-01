A power outage shortly after 5 p.m. delayed Roy and Betty Redfield from milking cows on Saturday.

It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

So did Audrey Grove's timing at doing the laundry. She just left the area when a gust of wind ripped through her laundry room.

On Monday, the Redfields and Groves were still in a bit of a daze looking at the debris in their yards that used to be a barn and laundry room.

It started Saturday night when a late fall storm literally shook the foundations of buildings at the Deer Creek homesteads of the Groves and Redfields. Severe winds took down nearly every building in the Redfield yard and damaged the house enough so that it most likely won't be repairable.

The milking barn, garage and heifer barn were destroyed. Several grain bins were gone also. Their livelihood, 23 cows and five to 10 young stock - all gone.

Straight north of the Redfield's, the Groves were enjoying their evening - Mel was taking a nap and Audrey was doing laundry.

"As I was going from the laundry room to the kitchen, I could hear the force on the front of the house," she said. "It was a weird color outside."

She woke up her husband, who told her to get into the tub in the bathroom, the safest place in the house.

After the storm was over, they saw the mess in the backyard first - tree branches, rafters, insulation and a variety of items that were once the garage. When they stepped outside they saw that it was gone.

The wind picked up the garage and the laundry room behind it, depositing the pieces in the backyard. The glass in the front door was still in place, but shattered. Tree were down all over the place and a metal shed was kinked in the middle.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Oct. 27, 1966 Pioneer Journal

• Governor Rolvaag appears in Wadena Oct. 23

Governor Karl Rolvaag talked to a capacity crowd at the Wadena Cafe Oct. 23. He praised Keith Hinman for his excellent work during the last six years in the State Legislature in the field of conservation, having won Conservation Legislator of the Year Oct. 1. He also commented on the outstanding job he has done in Area Development attracting new businesses in this area.

Rolvaag said that over 1,500,000 men and women are working in Minnesota, more than anytime in the history of the state. Since 1963 there has been a 20 percent increase in per capita income in Minnesota.

Rolvaag feels that his most important contribution is in the field of mental health and mental retardation. Ninety percent of the state is covered by mental health centers.

No Sales Tax is still Governor Rolvaag's stand. He is for tax reduction for the senior citizen, 50 percent cut on personal property taxes and a cut in real estate taxes.

Many people met Rolvaag during the evening and enjoyed eating breakfast with him at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning at the cafe.