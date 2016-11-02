"These folks really deserve a lot of credit for doing the right thing for Minnesota's youngest children," said Ericca Maas, Executive Director of Parent Aware for School Readiness (PASR), a non-profit that supports the Ratings. "It's one thing to make claims about quality, but these providers are proving that they are actually using best practices."

The local businesses who are being honored by PASR include: Connie Collins, Wadena; Holly Kruse, Wadena; and Magic Forest Childcare Center & Preschool LLC (Stacy Finck).

These providers all volunteered to adopt kindergarten-readiness best practices and verify that fact by obtaining a Parent Aware Rating. The Parent Aware Ratings are a Consumer Reports-like service that helps parents find childcare and preschools in their area that are using kindergarten-readiness best practices.

The best practices measured by the ratings include use of proven, evidence-based curriculum, teacher training, teaching materials and teaching methods.

"I've worked in this field for a long time, and I have a hard time spotting these best practices just by a quick visit," Maas said. "The Parent Aware Ratings help parents know who is using best practices, something that is nearly impossible for most parents like me to spot on our own."

PASR notes that up to 90 percent of brain development occurs before age 5, making the first five years of life a critically important time to have children in stimulating learning environments.

"This announcement is exciting for the whole community, not just the honorees," Maas said. "The whole community benefits from the increased availability of high quality early education."

With few exceptions, any licensed child care provider is eligible to adopt the best practices and get a rating. Hundreds of additional providers are volunteering for the program every year. Providers who do volunteer get help adopting the best practices from state-funded quality improvement coaches and grants.

Over the past four years, nearly 3,000 Minnesota programs have earned their ratings, including other local programs that earned their Ratings prior to this group of programs. A full listing of rated programs in the area can be found by doing an online search at www.parentaware.org.