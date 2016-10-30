Weekly crime report - Oct. 20 edition

Daniel Lee Marjama, 28, of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Oct. 19

Joshua Andrew Stansbury, 24, of Park Rapids, was arrested on a Morrison County warrant. Stansbury was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Oct. 20

Caren Kimberly Mcmiller, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Mcmiller was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Oct. 22

Tye Terrance Davison, 21, of Bluffton, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Trevor Anthony Truax, 24, of Sebeka, was issued a citation for failing to drive with due care after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Jennifer Frances Connolly, 43, of Chisago, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

Oct. 23

Stewart James Amundson, 27, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

The Wadena Police Department answered 118 calls for service this past week.