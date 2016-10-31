Police Scanner - Oct. 27 edition

Oct. 15

• Suspicions were aroused when a bald male wearing a dark jacket and shorts appeared to be staggering near a vehicle that was in the ditch.

• An anonymous person made a complaint about the possibility of underage drinkers having a loud party. The Wadena deputy responding to the call found Verndale police and Todd County deputies on the scene when he arrived. No one answered the door and the female property owner did not answer her phone.

Oct. 16

• Law enforcement was called by a person who found a female and male in his garage. The pair alleged they saw the homeowner's cats from the road and wanted to feed them. The homeowner did not want them on the premises.

• A deputy assisted another agency when it was reported there was a female sleeping in a running Toyota.

• A complainant alleged a juvenile female asked him for help in finding meth before telling him her boyfriend had broken her nose. A deputy met with the juvenile and her mother. The girl appeared healthy and alert. She told the deputy she did not have a boyfriend and had not been assaulted.

Oct. 17

• Damage to property was reported after a gate blocking off 250th Street was found torn down and mangled. A deputy investigated and found a gate with minor damage. The gate had been pulled off a post and was on the ground. The deputy suspected someone might be poaching. The deputy later found more damage in the wildlife management area. The Department of Natural Resources was contacted.

Oct. 18

• A caller reported a bull was standing on the shoulder of Highway 71 near the Whitetail Run Golf Course. The deputy who answered the call could not locate the bull. The caller said the bull was able to get back into his pasture. The deputy was unable to locate any damage to the pasture fence.

• A verbal disagreement about watching the news led to an adult son being removed from a home for a day in order for tempers to cool down.

• A caller alleged he sold a lawn mower axle to a person in Fargo and gave the item to a woman in Detroit Lakes so the Fargo buyer could pick it up there. The caller said the woman was refusing to meet the buyer and would not return his calls.

Oct. 19

• A caller asked to speak with a deputy regarding the theft of a hookah and a pellet gun.

These reported were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's office call logs.