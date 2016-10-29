Wadena Chamber honors community, business leaders

The event was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and Tri-County Health Care.

Chamber Board of Directors outgoing president Brandi Anderson welcomed guests to the banquet, which included a dinner, award presentation and entertainment by Magician Kelvin Saline. Pastor Jake Heppner gave the invocation.

Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School Principal Tyler Church and WDC Activities Director Norm Gallant were given Community Service awards by the Chamber of Commerce for their work on the June Jubilee and Homecoming parades.

They helped bring back the Homecoming parade in recent years and work to set up the annual June Jubilee lineup each year.

Rick Johnson was named the Person of the Year award by Chamber of Commerce Director Shirley Uselman. Johnson owns Rick's Barber Shop and has been a barber for 58 years. He is sometimes known as the "Sid Hartman of Wadena" for his sports commentary and play-by-play at local sporting events. He is a longtime member of the Wadena Lions Club and has served in several leadership roles.

Longtime Wadena Rotary pianist Irma Allen received a special award from the Wadena Rotary Club for her 30 years of service as the pianist for the club.

Wadena Cozy Theatre owner Dave Quincer received the Bob Zosel award for his leadership in the community. The award honors outstanding business leaders in the community.

Joe Randall was named Director of the Year for his role on the Wadena Chamber Board of Directors. He is the incoming president and manager of the VFW in Wadena.