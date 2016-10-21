Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Woman transported to hospital after rollover crash on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:46 p.m.

    A 52-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Wednesday on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County.

    Tami L. Lincoln, no address listed, was westbound on Highway 10 in a 2004 Chevy Silverado, according to the State Patrol. The truck ran off the right side, over-corrected and swerved across both westbound lanes, rolled in the median and came to a rest upright on its wheels.

    She was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The truck was totaled.

    The crash was reported about noon on dry four-lane blacktop at milepost 68. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

    Explore related topics:Newslocalaccidents
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness