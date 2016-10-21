Assessment hearing set for construction projects

The public hearing will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at City Hall.

Letters will be sent to property owners affected by the assessments, which the council said would likely have a 3 percent interest rate.

In other business, the council:

• Approved billing Jim Merickel 50 percent of a one year back bill issued to him after the city discovered some of the apartments he owned were not being charged the correct rate.

City utility superintendent David Evans said some of Merickel's apartments located in southwest Wadena were damaged by the tornado in 2010 and later reconstructed in 2012. The existing slab heat in the concrete floor no longer worked and were no longer eligible to receive the off peak electric rate. The city was informed of the change but the correct meter code wasn't entered in the billing office. It was discovered this fall.

City policy for this type of situation is that corrections will be made for a period not to exceed one year. This policy has been used consistently in the past for both over billing and under billing both residential and commercial accounts, Evans said.

Merickel attended the council meeting and said he had a problem going back a year because the apartments are 12-month leases and he can't go back and ask his tenants to pay additional fees for the last year. The total amount owed about $3,500 or about $40 per month for a year per each unit.

"I have no recourse to collect this," Merickel said.

He said it wasn't fair to any customer.

"I'll pay the correct rate moving forward," he said, but he had a problem with going back a year.

City administrator Brad Swenson said incorrect billing happens two or three times a year and the policy is there for mistakes both in favor of the customer and in favor of the city.

Councilman Don Niles said he was surprised that the city had a policy that went back a year. He was inclined to ask Merickel to pay for three months instead of the full year.

Councilman Bruce Uselman said he thought the city should stick to the policy.

A motion by Niles to charge Merickel 25 percent (three months) of the off peak rate didn't pass.

Mayor George Deiss said he was in favor of charging 50 percent of the bill. That motion was approved by the council.

• Approved rezoning a vacant lot and four homes north of Subway in Wadena. The lots will be rezoned from R-1 to C-1.

• Approved an Eagle Scout project proposed by Adarius Pete. He has been working with Public Works Director Dan Kovar and the Park Board to do an Eagles Scout Project in Traveler's Park and BN Park in Wadena. He plans to clean up some landscaping and start in the spring.

• Approved a license for a tattoo studio for Deno Michael Orsello in the former Curries building across from the Wadena Post Office in Wadena. Orsello has had a tattoo studio in Wadena previously and the police department recommended approving the license.

• Gave city engineer Phil martin, with Bolton & Menk, direction to work with the contractor on construction of a storm pond as part of the project.

• Approved 2017 license and fees. The council approves changes to the fee schedule each year based on recommendations from department heads.

• Heard that the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon committee is active again and is looking for members from the city. Mayor George Deiss and City Administrator Brad Swenson attended a meeting last month.

• Received notice that long-time Planning Commission member Don Simmons submitted his resignation. He has been on the commission since 1994.

• Approved hiring David Waln for the heavy equipment operator/maintenance position in the street department. The position was previously held by Sheldon Braith, who retired in the spring. Waln brings 26 years of experience.

• Approved employee step increases for Jeremy Zaic, Lisa Anderson and Naomi Plautz.

• Approved a joint powers agreement for the West Central Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. The agreement is presently in place and adds the city of Detroit Lakes to the force.

• Received quotes for landscaping along Colfax Avenue by the VFW parking lot in southeast Wadena. Some of the trees were removed along the boulevard as part of the construction project because they were dying. The city approved hiring Pete's Nursery to do the landscaping and plant trees for $11,000.

• Approved a massage license application for LeeAnn Goddard.