TIF district approved for assisted living facility

"We're asking for TIF because of the economics of this area and the need to make this affordable," he said.

At least 20 percent of the units must be occupied by people who make less than 50 percent of the median income of Wadena County.

The 49-unit facility for seniors would be approximately 36,000 square feet. It would be a single story building with a mix of suites, one bedrooms and two bedrooms. Two courtyards are shown on a drawing of the proposed facility.

The total estimated project costs, including land acquisition, site development, building cost, soft costs, financing costs and contingencies are about $5.3 million.

"We believe this project will provide many economic benefits to the Wadena community," the applicants wrote. "Specifically, the project will employ approximately 25 individuals (approximately 11 full time and the remainder part time.)"

Councilman Don Niles asked what the schedule was for the facility.

Abzug said the hope was to start pouring the foundation this fall but that was becoming less and less likely.

"It's an eight month project," he said, from start to completion. If the project isn't started this fall, groundbreaking will be in the spring, Abzug said.

The general contractor plans to employ as many local subcontractors as possible during the construction of the project, Abzug said.

The assisted living facility will have a different feel from a nursing home. "It will have a residential feel - not institutional," Abzug said.

Three meals per day will be provided on site and residents will be able to participate in activities.

"We believe the project will significantly benefit the elderly population in the Wadena area by providing an active, high-quality, non-institutional place to enjoy their lives," the applicants wrote.

Housing Alternatives Development Company owns and operates three senior campuses: one in Cloquet and two in New Ulm.

The city received a letter of support for the facility from Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Lee Westrum. He approved of using TIF to help bring the facility to Wadena. He was particularly interested in the jobs that would be created by this project and said new families help the school district.

Tri-County Health Care President/CEO Joel Beiswenger also spoke favorably of the project and said there was a need in the community.

The TIF was proposed at the maximum term of 26 years for a total of $2.68 million.

Along with the TIF, the city also approved a tax exempt bond sale. Up to $6.5 million in tax exempt bonds will be sold to help finance the project. The city is the issuer of the bonds but the owner/developer of the project will pay for the bonds. The city has no financial recourse if there is a default.