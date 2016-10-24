Weekly crime report - Oct. 20 edition

• Marcus Robert Rohr, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and cited for no proof of insurance.

Oct. 13

• David Jason Clairmont, 34, of Wadena, was arrested on a McLeod County warrant. Clairmont was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Oct. 15

• Derek Michael Wiirre, 37, of Wadena, was arrested and booked into the Wadena County Jail on charges of 5th degree assault and domestic assault.

Oct. 16

• Keith Michael Shultz, 44, of Hewitt, was stopped and cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and expired registration.

The Wadena Police Department answered 120 calls for service this past week.