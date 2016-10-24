Police Scanner - Oct. 20 edition

Oct. 7

• A man walked into a woman's home without knocking and started a fight over a missing suitcase.

• Officers arrested a man trying to break into a residence in Wadena. It was suspected the man wanted to start fights.

• A deputy checked on a vehicle that pulled into the golf course and blacked out its lights. The driver of the vehicle was checking his load.

• The police helped a woman having anxiety issues and panic attacks by taking her to her mother's residence.

• Police were alerted after the back and driver's side windows were broken in the vehicle of the complainant's girlfriend.

Oct. 8

• A renter reported issues with her landlord over an eviction notice. The renter alleged the landlord was peeking in her windows and harassing her. An eviction notice had been served.

Oct. 9

• An online political threat was made by one person against another. The threat involved hurting the complainant's children.

• Deputies were asked to locate a female who took a child out of a home in New York Mills without the consent of the father, who had legal custody. The van she was driving was believed to be heading for Nimrod.

• A deputy stopped a driver for speeding. Smelled marijuana in the vehicle but did not find any paraphernalia.

Oct. 10

• An older male dressed in a blue winter jacket was reported to be walking east on Highway 10 in Wadena.

• A complainant told police he witnessed a vehicle driving too fast on Second Street NW and he yelled at the driver. The vehicle turned around and the driver yelled back at the complainant.

Oct. 11

• A deputy checked a tractor trailer with its flashers on in a turn lane on Highway 10. The driver told the deputy he was tired. He was asked to move the truck and he agreed.

• A man informed a deputy the man he had bought a trailer from did not appear to be the owner. The deputy advised the man the Department of Motor Vehicles would not register the trailer to him. The deputy attempted to contact the registered owner.

• Two people were reported for feeding cats belonging to the complainant's parents. They had been asked to stay off the property.

• A man alleged a female had borrowed his car and said she would return it but she still had the car. The complaint was referred to the St. Cloud Police Department.

• Police found an adult male living out of his pickup at Sunnybrook Park. The man said he was homeless but he was receiving money from Human Services for lodging. He was not registered at the campground so he was told to leave.

Oct. 12

• A caller reported being assaulted by his grandmother. A deputy spoke with both parties. The argument was over medications.

• A theft of political signs was reported. The complainant alleged a Zenergy employee saw a Minnesota DOT employee take the signs.

• A piece of concrete was used to break the driver's side window of a woman's car while she was at a movie in Wadena. She alleged the vandal stole her purse from the vehicle.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's call logs.