A case in point was Oct. 6 when a resident east of Fergus Falls sent three money grams to a location in Jamaica, totaling $3,250.

"In many instances, those scammed are senior citizens who are vulnerable and kind hearted," said Sheriff Office Administrative Lt. Keith Van Dyke. "Scammers talk a good line and, unfortunately, some seniors fall into a trap."

Van Dyke said that oftentimes the sheriff's department works in conjunction with area banks to persuade family members to become conservators for people no longer able to properly handle their financial affairs.

"Through conservatorship, a person appointed by a court or regulatory authority can supervise a vulnerable adult or other person with financial affairs," he said.

Others have avoided scam attempts.

On Oct. 5, a resident of rural Dent contacted the sheriff's office and reported a bogus Publishers Clearing House financial contact. The county resident refused to give the caller any personal information.

The following day, a rural Henning resident called the sheriff's office and said she was contacted in a common IRS lawsuit phone scam. The resident, as in the previous case, refused to give the caller any personal information.

"There oftentimes are red flags, especially if a caller becomes verbally abusive," said Van Dyke. "Hang up and call the sheriff's office at (218) 998-8555."