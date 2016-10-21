News briefs

On site registration is available at Black's Grove Park Saturday morning. To get to Black's Grove from Wadena take Highway 29 west, turn right onto 620th Avenue then turn left into the park.

The kids race starts at 10 a.m. followed by the sport and citizen races at 11 and the expert race at noon.

For more information, go to www.blacksgrove.com.

Heartland Hospice volunteer training available

Heartland Hospice is looking for caring and dedicated people with an interest in serving terminally ill patients and their families in Wadena and the outlying communities. Volunteers provide services such as friendly visiting, pet visits, musical enrichment, art enrichment, Veteran to Veteran visits and clerical services. Volunteer classes are available to fit each person's schedule.

Please call Keshia Kettler-Herrmann at Heartland Hospice at (218-829-1252) for further information.