Living History: Schmitt heads to state tourney

Elsa Schmitt won the Section 8A singles championship last Thursday, beating three opponents and breaking a school record in the process.

Following in the footsteps of her three older sisters, Erika, Maja and Leah, she will enter the state tournament and has managed to do so undefeated.

"Elsa played very consistent and with a lot of determination," said coach Lori Paavola. "Her toughest match was the championship. Her opponent was a hard hitter, but Elsa used great shot selection to win."

She now advances to the state tennis tournament this weekend.

Mikaela Schmitt also did well at the tournament, placing fourth.

In doubles action, Emily Sundby and Monica Stearns faced a tough Crookston duo in the first round who later won the tournament.

County 4H building could become Wadena's new teen center

If all goes well, there will soon be a real alternative to Wadena teens "hanging out." Instead of loitering around city parking lots and businesses or driving to battle Lake Friday nights for dances, they could have a place to call their own right in Wadena.

Super Valu store owner greg Gangelhoff, Pamida store manager Bob Dreger and Hardee's Restaurant manager Tony Rebnord met Thursday with Housing and Redevelopment Authority Director Dan Sartell and his assistant, intern Jason Murray, Chief of Police Lane Waldahl and WDC Superintendent Earl Mathison to discuss plans to establish a fully staffed teen center.

The results of that meeting may be apparent soon. The group proposed a plan to rent the 4H building at the Wadena Fairgrounds and use the front to house various video games, seating areas, kitchen facilities and a juke box. The rear portion will hold weekly dances. The facility could also serve as a study area and meeting place, said Sartell.

Murray forwarded a letter to the 4H Building Committee requesting information about renting the building. The request will need to go through that committee and the 4H Council for ultimate resolution.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Oct. 20, 1966 Pioneer Journal

• VFW plans to break local membership mark

The 1967 VFW membership drive in Minnesota will hit its peak the weekend of Oct. 29-30, according to plans announced by State VFW Commander Robert Pierce of Pine City.

State officials of the organizations of overseas combat veterans will visit 19 key areas in Minnesota on that weekend to accept membership reports from the state's 307 VFW posts and to conduct officers schools.

Elmer Gocher Post No. 3922 in Wadena has its 1967 drive already underway, according to local commander Art Vierkant, and he expects to report a total of 296 members at the time of the state roundup.

Eligibility for membership in the VFW is confined to men with honorable military service who have earned a campaign medal during a US War or military expedition. Men now serving in Vietnam are eligible, as are those who have served for the required period of time in any of the other 'hot spots' in the cold war.

The Minnesota VFW reached a membership total of over 60,000 to establish in 1966 a new record. This was the 15th consecutive year of membership increase in Minnesota.

Post No. 3922 plans to break its own membership records in 1967 and has already collected advance dues payment far in advance of any previous year, the commander reported.

He urged eligible veterans to contact him or Vincent Henrich to apply for membership.

85 years ago

Excerpts from the Oct. 22, 1931 Pioneer Journal

• Sweeney acquitted on gas theft charge

Leo Sweeney, Orton township, who was arrested on Aug. 20 on a warrant issued out of Otter Tail County charging him with the theft of gasoline at the Kimber corners, north of Battle Lake, was acquitted of that charge in municipal court Thursday, the case being heard before Judge Nycklemoe at Fergus Falls. Byron R. Wilson of Wilson and Wilson represented Sweeney.

The defendant testified in his own behalf and his testimony was supported by that of numerous friends and neighbors, all showing that Sweeney was at home at the time of the theft and that people living at Kimbers Corner in Otter Tail County were mistaken in their identification.

The court found Sweeney not guilty. His many friends and neighbors who believed him innocent from the first are greatly pleased at his vindication by the court.